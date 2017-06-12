(Adds insurers)
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 Ratings agency Moody's has
downgraded five of South Africa's largest banks and four
insurers with a negative outlook after the country's credit
rating was downgraded last week.
The long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of
Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa Bank,
Nedbank and Investec Bank were downgraded
to Baa3 on Monday, one notch above non-investment grade.
The ratings agency also downgraded Standard Bank's long-term
local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Ba1 from Baa3.
Moody's said the primary reason for the downgrade was
weakening credit and macro profile of the South African
government exerting pressure on banks in what it said was a
challenging operating environment characterised by a pronounced
economic slowdown.
The agency downgraded other South African banks to one notch
above sub-investment grade, including the Development Bank of
Southern Africa, the Industrial Development Corporation of South
Africa and the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South
Africa.
Moody's also downgraded the debt ratings of South African
insurance groups on Monday. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company
and MMI Group were lowered to Baa2 from Baa1 while Guardrisk and
Standard Insurance dropped to Baa3 from Baa2. All were
given a negative outlook.
South Africa's credit rating was downgraded by Moody's on
Friday, citing a recent cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth
prospects for an economy mired in recession.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by David Goodman)