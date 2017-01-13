BRIEF-Zastal Q1 net profit up at 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 762,000 zlotys a year ago
JOHANNESBURG Jan 13 South Africa's central bank will give extensive comment to the anti-graft watchdog about a preliminary report claiming Barclays Africa Group benefited from an apartheid-era bailout, Governor Lesetja Kganyago told talk radio 702 on Friday.
The Mail & Guardian newspaper reported that Absa, a unit of Barclays Africa Group, could be forced to pay 2.25 billion rand ($166.32 million) to the state for an alleged unlawful apartheid-era bank bailout if a preliminary report by the Public Protector remains unchanged.
Barclays Africa said it will issue a statement later. ($1 = 13.5279 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* CONFIRMATION OF THE ANNUAL PRODUCTION TARGET OF 1,500 LOTS FOR 2018