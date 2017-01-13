JOHANNESBURG Jan 13 South Africa's central bank will give extensive comment to the anti-graft watchdog about a preliminary report claiming Barclays Africa Group benefited from an apartheid-era bailout, Governor Lesetja Kganyago told talk radio 702 on Friday.

The Mail & Guardian newspaper reported that Absa, a unit of Barclays Africa Group, could be forced to pay 2.25 billion rand ($166.32 million) to the state for an alleged unlawful apartheid-era bank bailout if a preliminary report by the Public Protector remains unchanged.

Barclays Africa said it will issue a statement later. ($1 = 13.5279 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)