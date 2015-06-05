(Adds details, quote)
CAPE TOWN, June 5 Barclays Africa Group
has not yet been approached by South Africa's competition
regulators over a currency fixing probe launched last month, its
chief executive said on Friday.
Africa's No.3 lender has also not launched its own internal
investigation but will co-operate fully with any investigation,
Maria Ramos told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum Africa conference in Cape Town.
"We haven't seen what the terms of investigation are. We
will co-operate when we know what the investigation is going to
cover," Ramos said.
The Competition Commission on May 19 said it was
investigating several global banks for allegedly fixing foreign
exchange trades involving the rand currency.
The investigation, part of a global push to probe
price-rigging in currency markets, is focussing on trading in
currency pairs of the rand, whose daily value of trades ranges
between 10 billion rand ($799 million) and 15 billion rand ($1.2
billion).
Barclays Africa, which applied for its first banking license
in Nigeria, has said it wants to generate between 20-25 percent
of its revenues from outside South Africa, the continent's most
advanced economy with a developed banking sector.
Besides looking to boost its revenue, the bank was also
improving efficiencies at branches, investing in technology
platforms and digitisation, such as mobile banking, said Ramos.
The bank, which posted a 10 percent rise in annual earnings
in March, would close branches to reduce its real estate
exposure, with cost savings estimated at around 40 percent by
next year, she said.
"When we talk about cutting costs in real estate, Yes it is
closing down some branches but it is also branches where we
don't see people, where the number of people has declined
significantly," Ramos said.
She said Barclays Africa wants to cut cost-to-income ratio,
a key measure of efficiency, to around 50 percent.
($1 = 12.5135 rand)
