JOHANNESBURG May 3 South Africa's business
confidence index dropped to a 3-year low of 94.3 in April from
95.7 in March, the South African Chamber of Commerce and
Industry said on Thursday, adding high household debt is a
growing concern in an unstable business environment.
"The current trend in the BCI that started in April 2011 can
be ascribed to a deterioration in both the global and domestic
business climates," SACCI said in a statement.
"With high and rising unemployment and available household
resources under stress, the expectation that household
consumption expenditure should spark the economic recovery grows
weaker," it added.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)