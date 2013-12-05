JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 South Africa's business
confidence index dipped further in November, dropping to 90.8
points from 91.1 in October as firms worried about the poor
performance of Africa's largest economy, a survey showed on
Thursday.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the
BCI had one of its worst month-on-month performances.
"Households, all spheres of government and the private
sector have all been impacted by sub-optimal economic
performance," SACCI said, warning that the economic challenges
could take on "more serious structural dimensions if not
addressed urgently and coherently".
