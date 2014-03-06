JOHANNESBURG, March 6 South Africa's business
confidence index rose to 91.9 in February from 90.5 in January
though economic activity remained subdued, a survey by the South
African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) showed on
Thursday.
"A tighter monetary environment characterised by rising
interest rates and cost pressures further impedes real economic
activity," SACCI said in a statement. "Although global markets
and developed economies have shown signs of recovering, this
momentum has yet to benefit the South African economy."
