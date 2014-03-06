JOHANNESBURG, March 6 South Africa's business confidence index rose to 91.9 in February from 90.5 in January though economic activity remained subdued, a survey by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) showed on Thursday.

"A tighter monetary environment characterised by rising interest rates and cost pressures further impedes real economic activity," SACCI said in a statement. "Although global markets and developed economies have shown signs of recovering, this momentum has yet to benefit the South African economy." (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)