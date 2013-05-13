JOHANNESBURG May 13 Robbers equipped with
ropes, hammers and chisels broke into a strong-room at
Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium after a Justin Bieber concert
and made off with 3 million rand ($330,000) in cash, local media
and police said on Monday.
An officer from the nearby Booysens police station in the
sprawling Soweto township said officials at the stadium, which
hosted the final of the 2010 soccer World Cup, only realised the
cash was missing on Monday morning.
The haul included takings from Sunday night's concert by
19-year-old Canadian pop sensation Bieber and a gig the previous
evening by U.S. rockers Bon Jovi.
"The money was taken from the building and they only
realised today," the police officer, who declined to be named,
told Reuters. "We don't know how many people were involved as we
are still gathering evidence."
($1 = 9.1121 South African rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley and Alison
Williams)