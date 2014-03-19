UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 South African airline Comair Ltd said on Wednesday it has ordered eight 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing CO for $830 million.
The order makes Comair, which operates the kulula.com budget airline, the first African airline to order the new aircraft. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.