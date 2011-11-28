JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South African police said they defused an explosive device planted in a busy shopping centre in Johannesburg on Monday, forcing the evacuation of the 300-store mall.

There has been no claim of responsibility and no arrests have been made, said police spokeswoman Katlego Mogale.

The Eastgate shopping mall, owned by financial services group Liberty Holdings, was closed for about four hours while police worked on the device, found in a suitcase. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)