BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South African police said they defused an explosive device planted in a busy shopping centre in Johannesburg on Monday, forcing the evacuation of the 300-store mall.
There has been no claim of responsibility and no arrests have been made, said police spokeswoman Katlego Mogale.
The Eastgate shopping mall, owned by financial services group Liberty Holdings, was closed for about four hours while police worked on the device, found in a suitcase. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, June 13 The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert squarely blaming the North Korean government for a raft of cyber attacks stretching back to 2009 and warning that more were likely.