JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 South Africa has successfully issued a pair of dollar bonds in overseas capital markets worth $3 billion to help finance its foreign currency commitments, the Treasury said on Friday.

The transactions were more than two and a half times oversubscribed with the 12-year bond priced at a 4.3 per cent coupon and the 30-year bond at a 5 percent coupon, the Treasury said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)