LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa has sent banks a request for proposals for a potential international bond issue, according to two sources.

The sovereign has yet to decide on the currency or the timing of any deal, the sources added.

South Africa was last in the international market in September 2014 when it sold a debut dollar sukuk. The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)