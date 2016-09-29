Sept 29 (IFR) - South Africa has launched its dual-tranche
12 and 30-year US dollar bonds, according to a lead.
The sovereign launched US$2bn October 2028 notes at a yield
of 4.3%. That compares with guidance of 4.4%-4.5% and initial
price thoughts of 4.625% area.
It also launched US$1bn October 2046 notes at a yield of
5.0%. That compares with guidance of 5-1%%-5.2% and initial
price thoughts of 5.375%.
Orderbooks were over US$5.5bn at the last update, including
demand crossing over from a tender on its 2019 and 2020 bonds.
The benchmark-sized SEC-registered notes will price on
Thursday via leads Barclays, HSBC (B&D), JP Morgan and Nedbank.
South Africa is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB-
(negative/negative/stable).
(Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Robert Smith)