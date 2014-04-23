(Adds details on nature of glitch)
JOHANNESBURG, April 23 A database glitch delayed
the start of trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)
for an hour on Wednesday, the latest in a string of
errors that have hampered Africa's biggest bourse in recent
years.
Trade on the $900 billion exchange did not start until 0800
GMT, rather than the usual opening time of 0700 GMT. Investors
shrugged off the delay, however, with the benchmark Top-40 index
hitting another record high soon after the open.
The JSE said in a statement that the error was "related to a
JSE database" and not the two-year-old Millennium Exchange
trading platform that it had promised would put an end to its
stability problems.
The bourse moved to the Millennium platform, which is
developed by a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group,
in 2012 to increase trading speeds and in a bid to prevent the
network errors that have disrupted trade in recent years.
The glitches have been an embarrassment for the JSE, which
is looking to court more overseas investors and market itself as
a gateway to Africa's growing capital markets.
In 2011 trade was halted for more than 30 minutes due to
network problems. A similar issue stopped trade for more than
six hours in 2010.
The JSE's shares were flat at 92 rand at 1216 GMT on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and
Pravin Char)