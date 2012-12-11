JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 Fourteen people were killed
after a bridge collapsed in South Africa's eastern Mpumalanga
province during heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.
"We have 14 people killed. The bridge was swept away and
four cars just plunged into the water," provincial safety
spokesman Joseph Mabuza said.
The bridge was over a dry river bed but flash floods fill it
with water when it rains heavily, Mabuza said. He added that
divers had completed their search as all missing people had been
accounted for.
Central and eastern regions of South Africa have been hit by
torrential rain and hail in the last few days. In KwaZulu Natal
province emergency services said four people were injured after
a train derailed and fell into a river.
The derailment was caused by erosion from rising water
levels.
