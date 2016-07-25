JOHANNESBURG, July 25 South Africa wants a
decision by its telecoms regulator to invite bids for high-speed
wireless broadband licenses reviewed as it was made without
consulting the government, the Department of Telecommunications
said on Monday.
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA)
opened a tender to bid for the high-speed broadband, known as
spectrum, on July 15 as it seeks to increase access to the
Internet and bring down costs for consumers.
The department said the Minister of Telecommunications and
Postal Services, Siyabonga Cwele, intended taking legal action
to review the actions of ICASA.
"The Minister is concerned that ICASA's invitation to apply
for the auctioning of the spectrum was issued without
consultation and prior notification to Government as the policy
maker," the department said in a statement.
"A further concern is the haste with which ICASA is
proceeding to dispose of the spectrum given that this spectrum
will not be immediately available."
Bids for licenses were due by Oct. 3 and the auction results
were to be announced in January next year, ICASA said.
South Africa has pledged to roll out free Wifi services
across the country at a cost of around 67 billion rand ($4.67
billion), but access for operators to more bandwidth has been
delayed for years.
There are five main firms in South Africa's wireless
broadband market, including MTN, Vodacom and
partially state-owned operator Telkom.
($1 = 14.3510 rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexander
Smith)