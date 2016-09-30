JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 A South African court on
Friday upheld the government's decision to block a tender for 12
billion rand ($850 million) of high-speed mobile broadband
licences issued by the telecoms regulator.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
(ICASA) took the industry by surprise in July when it opened a
tender to interested telecoms firms to bid for broadband
licences known as spectrum.
This prompted the Minister of Telecommunications and Postal
Services to seek legal action to prevent the auction until the
government had been properly consulted.
($1 = 13.98 rand)
