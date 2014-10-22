CAPE TOWN Oct 22 Failed South African lender African Bank Investments (Abil) is likely to re-list on the stock exchange early next year, and its government supervision will be concluded without the use of taxpayer money, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Wednesday.

The central bank stepped in to rescue the bank by placing it under external supervision in August and arranging a planned $940 million rights offering of shares underwritten by other local lenders.

It also separated Abil's good loans from a 17 billion rand ($1.5 billion) "bad book", which it took over for 7 billion rand. (1 US dollar = 11.0270 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)