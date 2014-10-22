BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
CAPE TOWN Oct 22 Failed South African lender African Bank Investments (Abil) is likely to re-list on the stock exchange early next year, and its government supervision will be concluded without the use of taxpayer money, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Wednesday.
The central bank stepped in to rescue the bank by placing it under external supervision in August and arranging a planned $940 million rights offering of shares underwritten by other local lenders.
It also separated Abil's good loans from a 17 billion rand ($1.5 billion) "bad book", which it took over for 7 billion rand. (1 US dollar = 11.0270 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.