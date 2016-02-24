CAPE TOWN Feb 24 South Africa's government
plans to borrow $4.5 billion from global markets over the next
three years, with $1 billion worth of paper planned for the
current fiscal year ending March if conditions allow, the
National Treasury said on Wednesday.
In its budget review outlining spending plans for the next
three financial years, the Treasury however acknowledged that
perceptions of risks associated with lending or investing in
South Africa had increased over the last few months, raising
borrowing costs.
As a result, debt service costs were seen rising by 15.3
billion rand over the next two years, the country's fastest
growing item of expenditure.
"The borrowing rate is trending on a higher plateau," it
said. "Over the medium term, government's borrowing strategy
focuses on reducing the risks presented by the sharp increase in
loan repayments beginning in 2016/17."
New issuances in domestic capital market would decrease
marginally to 160.5 billion rand ($10.47 billion) by 2018/19
from 175 billion rand in 2015/16, in line with an improved
budget balance. This would constitute the lowest bond issuance
in the domestic market since 2011/12.
The Treasury singled out the main risks to government's
borrowing programme as rising interest rates and bond yields,
following 100 basic points in the benchmark repo rate since July
2015 as the central bank grappled with rising inflation.
Bond issuance would be concentrated in longer maturities and
fixed-rate bonds, with only about 20 percent of issuance in
inflation-linked bonds.
($1 = 15.3348 rand)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)