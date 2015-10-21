BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
CAPE TOWN Oct 21 South Africa's Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Wednesday the disruption of parliament by university students protesting planned higher fees next year was not constructive.
Riot police fired stun grenades at hundreds of students who stormed the parliament precinct in Cape Town to try and disrupt Nene's reading of the medium term budget statement, which went on regardless. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.