CAPE TOWN Oct 26 Legal challenges facing South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan are having an unsettling impact on the work of the Treasury, Gordhan said in a budget speech on Wednesday.

Gordhan, due to appear in court on Nov. 2 to answer charges of fraud while he was head of the revenue service, also said vested interests and political contestation interfered with policy decision making. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)