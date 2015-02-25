* Income tax to rise by one percentage point
* Economy to grow by sluggish 2 percent in 2015
* Energy woes could further slash GDP
* Credit ratings at risk
By Stella Mapenzauswa
CAPE TOWN, Feb 25 South Africa will increase
income tax rates for the first time in 20 years, Finance
Minister Nhlanhla Nene said in a gloomy budget speech on
Wednesday, as he cut growth forecasts for an economy beset by
chronic power shortages.
Nene also widened budget deficit estimates for Africa's most
developed economy and said the government would have to borrow
more domestically and in global markets to plug the funding gap.
Unsustainable debt levels, he said, would threaten South
Africa's credit rating, which is close to junk status.
"The South African economy faces a difficult few years
ahead," Nene told parliament.
"Our primary challenge is to deal with the structural and
competitiveness challenges that hold back production and
investment in our economy," he added, singling out the worst
energy crisis since 2008.
The economy would expand by just 2 percent this year, down
from an earlier forecast of 2.5 percent, and growth would be a
still sluggish 2.4 percent next year, Nene said. Those forecasts
could be cut again if electricity shortages worsened.
With substantial debt repayments in the pipeline, the
government could no longer postpone raising taxes to boost its
revenues, Nene said.
Personal income tax would rise by one percentage point on
annual salaries above 181,900 rand ($15,863), taking the top
marginal rate to 41 percent. The first increase since 1995, the
move is likely to be unpopular with the public and businesses
suffering from persistently lacklustre growth since a 2009
recession.
The weak economy has dented the standing of President Jacob
Zuma. Many analysts say his government has failed to clamp down
on corruption or overhaul stifling labour laws, leading to a
wave of strikes that have hurt mining output in the last few
years. Power shortages are partly blamed on a lack of investment
in infrastructure.
Nene said depressed government revenues would lead to a
budget deficit of 3.9 percent of GDP for the 2015/2016 financial
year, above the 3.6 percent forecast in October.
The rand extended its losses against the dollar for
the day to 0.44 percent after Nene's speech, while South African
government bonds pared earlier gains.
The government has increased its borrowing over the last
five years to try and boost the economy after the 2008/09 global
financial crisis, resulting in net debt nearly doubling to 40.8
percent of GDP by 2014/15.
"Unsustainable debt levels would threaten South Africa's
investment grade credit rating and jeopardize the country's
ability to finance the budget deficit," the Treasury said in a
budget review tabled to parliament.
Nene said the government's debt stock would increase by
about 550 billion rand over the next three years to 2.3 trillion
rand by 2017/18.
South Africa is rated BBB-, the lowest investment level, by
Standard & Poor's, while Fitch has a negative outlook on its BBB
rating, two notches above junk.
Moody's warned of poor prospects for medium-term growth and
rising public debt when it downgraded South Africa to Baa2
November.
"The risk of further ratings action persists," Standard
Chartered analyst Razia Khan warned on Wednesday.
"We don't think there is any immediate trigger for further
ratings action, but South Africa would still be seen as
vulnerable to any deterioration in the external environment."
(Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf and Mfuneko Toyana;
Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)