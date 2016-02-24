* Rand falls, bond yields soar as budget fails to impress
* Drought, low global growth weigh on domestic output
* Government to cut spending and narrow budget deficits
* Finance minister says tough choices to be made
By Stella Mapenzauswa and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
CAPE TOWN, Feb 24 South Africa's austere budget,
aimed at avoiding credit rating downgrades, failed to reassure
investors and the rand fell more than 3 percent against the
dollar while government bond yields soared.
The package of spending cuts, civil service job freezes and
moderate tax hikes on property sales, fuel, alcohol and capital
gains may not go down well with voters either ahead of municipal
elections this year in which the ruling African National
Congress faces a stiff challenge from the opposition.
The mining industry, hit hard by slowing demand from China,
is shedding jobs by the thousand while the worst drought in a
century has forced Africa's top grain producer to import maize.
Ratings agencies have said they might cut South African debt
to junk status after President Jacob Zuma changed finance
ministers twice in less than a week in December, raising
questions about Pretoria's commitment to prudent fiscal policy.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan told parliament that tax
hikes should help raise an additional 18.1 billion rand in
revenue in 2016/17 and the economy may expand just 0.9 percent,
down from a previous forecast of 1.7 percent and compared with
estimated growth estimate of 1.3 percent in 2015.
That would be the lowest rate of growth since South Africa
emerged from recession in 2009.
Growth has now fallen behind the rate of population
increase, resulting in declining per capita incomes, the
National Treasury said in a budget statement outlining spending
plans for the next three years.
"We cannot spend money we do not have. We cannot borrow
beyond our ability to repay. Until we can ignite growth and
generate more revenue, we have to be tough on ourselves,"
Gordhan said.
Despite weaker growth, the government would still aim to
reduce its budget deficit to 3.2 percent of GDP in the next
fiscal year from 3.9 percent in the 2015/16 period by tightening
spending, he said.
The Treasury said it had cut government departments' budgets
for non-essential services, would borrow $4.5 billion from
global markets over the next three years, and seek a minority
equity partner after merging two of its state-owned airlines.
Gordhan told Reuters in an interview that he had done "more
than enough" to avert ratings downgrades.
But markets tumbled after his speech with the rand off
sharply and government bond yields soaring.
"The question is: was it enough to stave off a rating
downgrade to junk bond status in the coming months? We think
probably not, and the steep exchange rate depreciation shortly
after the budget was released suggests that the market agrees,"
NKC African Economics economist, Bart Stemmet, said.
Moody's said measures needed to cut the deficits predicted
for 2017/18 and 2018/19 had not yet been identified and growth
forecasts were still slightly more optimistic than Moody's own
predictions of 0.5 prcent for 2016 and 1.5 percent for 2017.
Fitch said growth over the next two years would be depressed
by drought, fiscal and monetary tightening.
Fitch and Standard & Poor's have South Africa on BBB-, a
notch above junk, and Moody's are on Baa2, two notches above.
The Treasury said a credit downgrade to sub-investment
grade, or "junk" status, could trigger a sharp reversal of
capital flows and precipitate recession.
"In such an event, aggressive austerity measures would
likely be required to restore public finances to a sustainable
position," it said.
($1 = 15.5335 rand)
