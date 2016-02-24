CAPE TOWN Feb 24 South Africa will explore
merging two of its state-owned airlines, South African Airways
(SAA) and SA Express, and seek a minority equity partner for the
company, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.
Many of South Africa's 300-odd state entities are a drain on
the government's purse and a team commissioned by President
Jacob Zuma to review the companies recommended that some
companies should be sold.
Treasury said in its 2016 budget review the government was
implementing recommendations of the committee and would examine
private sector participation in the state-owned companies.
"We do not need to be invested in four airline businesses,"
Gordhan said in his budget speech.
"(Public Enterprises Minister) and I have agreed to explore
the possible merger of SAA and SA Express, under a strengthened
board, with a view to engaging with a potential minority equity
partner, and to create a bigger and more operationally efficient
airline."
Treasury said the financial position of SAA has deteriorated
and in the event of a default, the government would likely be
called to pay a portion of its guarantee to the airline, which
stands at about 14.4 billion rand ($939.3 million).
"Government will seek opportunities to enter into strategic
partnerships that allow SAA to draw on private-sector capital
and technical expertise to improve its performance and expand
its network," Treasury said.
South Africa's state-owned firms range from SAA to power
utility Eskom and logistics group Transnet, among others.
Eskom was expected to receive a 23 billion rand cash
injection from the government, but Gordhan said Treasury had
delayed giving the power utility the remainder of 2 billion rand
until it complies with equity allocation conditions, such as
cost cuts and improving maintenance.
Treasury allocated 4.5 billion rand over the next three
years for the implementation of the National Health Insurance,
which is still in the pilot phase, as the government seeks to
make healthcare services affordable for all South Africans,
irrespective of whether they are rich or poor.
Gordhan said further details on financing of the scheme,
expected to be rolled out in three phases over a 14-year period,
will be released soon.
($1 = 15.3307 rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)