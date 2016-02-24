CAPE TOWN Feb 24 South African Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan said he hoped the austere budget he unveiled on
Wednesday would prevent credit ratings downgrades that would
drastically raise the cost of borrowing and damage investor
confidence.
Asked if his budget was enough to stave off a rating
downgrade, Gordhan told ENCA news channel: "That's what I hope."
Gordhan also said he aimed "to stop this nonsense of
bail-outs" for state-owned companies and did not expect unions
to react negatively to a freeze in civil service job
appointments.
(Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)