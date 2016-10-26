CAPE TOWN Oct 26 The growing cost of funding South African state firms, along with persistently low growth, poses a substantial risk to government meeting its budget targets, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

"Several state-owned companies could pose risks to the public finances. In particular, government is closely monitoring South African Airways, the South African Post Office, SANRAL (South African National Roads Agency Limited) and Eskom," the Treasury said.

Government's contingent liabilities, which include guarantees to state-owned firms, grew to 469.9 billion rand ($34 billion) from the 467 billion rand seen in the February, with investments in energy and power utility Eskom accounting for the largest chunk.

Treasury said total guarantee exposure stood at 263 billion rand, with support for Eskom's capital investment program accounting for more than 170 billion rand.

A 200 billion rand guarantee had also been set aside to purchase power from independent producers (IPP) if Eskom fails to abide by an agreement approved by the national energy regulator agreement to buy electricity from IPP's over the next 20 years.

"Should Eskom be unable to do this, government must purchase the power on Eskom's behalf," the Treasury said in the statement.

