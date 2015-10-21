BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
CAPE TOWN Oct 21 South African riot police clashed on Wednesday with hundreds of protesting students who tried to storm the parliament in Cape Town during the reading of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's interim budget.
Police fired tear gas and stun grenades as the students entered the parliament precinct. Nene continued to read his speech inside the chamber. (Reporting by Wendell Roeld; Editing by Ed Cropley)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.