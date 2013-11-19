* Half-built mall caves in near Durban
* Dozens feared trapped in rubble, 29 hospitalised
* Local authorities tried to stop construction
(Adds witness description, updates numbers of missing)
By Zandi Shabalala
TONGAAT, South Africa, Nov 19 At least one
person was killed and dozens were feared trapped under rubble on
Tuesday after a soccer pitch-sized section of a shopping mall
under construction collapsed near the South African city of
Durban, emergency services and police said.
Witness Fiona Mooneal, who lives across a railway line from
the construction site, was standing in her kitchen washing up
teacups when the three-storey building collapsed as though it
had been dynamited.
"It was just after 4.30 (1430 GMT). Suddenly about 200
metres of concrete slab just collapsed all at the same time. The
screams of the guys, above all of that mad noise, you could
still hear them," she told Reuters.
"It was like when you blow up a building, a bomb. That sound
- it was terrible."
It was not yet clear what caused the three-storey building
in the town of Tongaat, 30 km (20 miles) north of Durban, to
collapse although Deputy Mayor Nomvuzo Shabalala said local
authorities had tried to halt construction a month ago.
"There are areas of the law that they did not follow in
terms of building of this infrastructure," Shabalala told
broadcaster ENCA. "We were not aware that they were continuing
building."
If safety regulations are found to have been flouted, the
accident could hurt the ruling African National Congress (ANC)
as it moves towards an election next year.
Durban and the surrounding province of KwaZulu-Natal are the
home of President Jacob Zuma, and the region has enjoyed a
construction boom in the last few years, based in part on
government investment in infrastructure improvements.
Initial reports suggested as many as 50 workers were trapped
under the rubble, although officials later scaled down their
estimates.
"There are about 24 people who are at this stage unaccounted
for. We're not sure whether they might still be trapped or
whether some of them might have gone home," municipal spokesman
Thabo Mofokeng told Reuters.
"SO MUCH NOISE"
As darkness fell over the site, scores of rescue workers,
sniffer dogs and police, illuminated by powerful arc lights,
combed through the broken concrete slabs and twisted lengths of
scaffolding, looking for survivors.
"In all my years as a paramedic I have never seen anything
like this," said one rescue worker, running to the site carrying
oxygen canisters. Others used hydraulic jacks to lift the slabs
and grinders to cut through the metal.
"You can't see anything, and you can't hear anything. The
generator is making so much noise," another rescue worker said.
Large crowds of onlookers and anxious friends and relatives
gathered in the darkness behind a security cordon.
Besides one confirmed death, 29 people, two of them in
critical condition, were rushed to nearby hospitals, which
initiated full-scale disaster plans, health officials said.
A high death toll could also sour labour relations in the
construction sector, which has an otherwise decent safety record
due to the strength of South Africa's unions.
"It's mainly broken bones, soft tissue injuries and a bit of
shock. But obviously there are a lot of patients that are still
trapped on site," said Jenny Meer, manager of the Mediclinic
Victoria hospital in Tongaat.
The ANC is expected to win the election expected in April or
May next year, although its share of the vote is likely to taper
as young post-apartheid South Africans with no knowledge of
white-minority rule come of age.
Incidents such as the police killing of 34 strikers at
Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine near Rustenburg last year have
also fuelled a sense of the ANC neglecting Nelson Mandela's
dream of building a more equal, caring society from the ashes of
apartheid.
(Additional reporting by Tosin Sulaiman, Stella Mapenzauswa,
Peroshni Govender and Ed Cropley; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing
by Ralph Boulton)