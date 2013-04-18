BRIEF-Progress reports 2017 fiscal first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South Africa's Business Connexion H1 headline earnings per share dipped to 19.1 cents from 22.3 cents in the first half of last year.
This was despite an 8 percent increase in revenue to 2.9 billion rand. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Extreme Networks to acquire Brocade's data center networking business
* CEO Vyomesh Joshi's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nN5eCN] Further company coverage: