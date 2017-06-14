June 14 South African business confidence fell
deeper into negative territory in the second quarter, to a level
not seen since the 2009 recession, a survey showed on Wednesday,
as persistently weak business activity and concerns over
politics weighed.
The Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) business confidence index
compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research fell to 29 points
in the second quarter from 40 points in the first quarter,
remaining firmly below the 50-mark separating the net positive
and negative territories.
South Africa sank into recession for the first time in eight
years in the first quarter, hit by weakness in consumer sectors
such as wholesale, retail and accommodation.
The latest survey results suggest seven out of every 10
respondents are downbeat about prevailing business conditions,
suggesting year-on-year economic growth slowed even further in
the second quarter, RMB said.
"In fact, given the severe strain many industry respondents
(and consumers for that matter) are under, a contraction in GDP
for the year as a whole is not inconceivable," RMB said in a
statement.
Unlike the 2009 recession, when authorities eased fiscal
policy and aggressively cut rates to counter the decline in
economic growth, RMB sees "no easy options" this time to restart
economic growth.
"Given sovereign credit rating pressures, providing fiscal
stimulus is not an option. And while it is not impossible for
the Reserve Bank to lower rates, a deep-cutting cycle is most
unlikely given the rand's vulnerability to various global as
well as domestic risks," RMB added.
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit
rating but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook,
citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth
prospects for an economy mired in recession.
South Africa relies heavily on foreign money to cover its
large budget and current account deficits but could struggle to
attract investment if political tensions linger on and economic
growth does not return.
