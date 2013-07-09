(Adds details on Zuma's government)
By Peroshni Govender
PRETORIA, July 9 South African President Jacob
Zuma replaced Tokyo Sexwale as housing minister in a cabinet
shake-up on Tuesday, removing the anti-apartheid stalwart who
has criticised his rival's stewardship of Africa's biggest
economy.
In a reshuffle less than a year before Zuma seeks
re-election to another five-year term, embattled communications
minister Dina Pule was also ousted, along with the minister of
traditional affairs, Richard Baloyi.
Zuma is almost assured of victory in the 2014 election given
his ruling ANC's stranglehold over politics but international
credit agencies have downgraded South Africa in the last year,
citing Zuma's ineffectual leadership among other long-term
risks.
Pule has been embroiled in scandal since being accused in
media reports of giving preferential treatment to a firm run by
her then-boyfriend - a charge she denies.
The ministers of energy and transport swapped portfolios
while the much-maligned basic education minister, Angie
Motshekga, at the centre of scandal in which textbooks went
undelivered for months to a province, kept her post.
Sexwale was among a group of senior African National
Congress (ANC) members looking to replace Zuma last year,
although Zuma is almost assured of being the party's
presidential candidate in 2014 after winning an ANC leadership
contest in December.
Many party veterans feel Zuma has steered Nelson Mandela's
former liberation movement away from its idealistic beginnings
and into a morass of graft, cronyism and a culture of
self-enrichment.
Mandela, now 94 years old, has spent a month in hospital
battling a lung infection that has left the country's first
black president in critical condition.
South Africa was mired in recession when Zuma came to power,
but since then has struggled to pick-up to pre-2008 growth rates
of around 5 percent.
Since the ANC took after the end of apartheid in 1994, the
government has built hundreds of thousands of houses and
provided basic service to millions of poor blacks left by the
wayside during white-minority rule.
But festering labour strife in the mining sector, a poor
education system and a rigid jobs market have been eroding South
Africa's economic competitiveness.
This is Zuma's fourth reshuffle since taking office.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Jon Herskovitz;
Editing by Ed Cropley)