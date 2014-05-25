JOHANNESBURG May 25 South African President
Jacob Zuma promoted deputy finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to
finance minister on Sunday, replacing the widely respected
Pravin Gordhan in a new cabinet line-up at the start of a second
five-year term in office.
The day after a glitzy inauguration in Pretoria, the
72-year-old Zuma also confirmed millionaire businessman Cyril
Ramaphosa as his deputy president, a decision likely to go down
well with investors and the private sector.
Mining minister Susan Shabangu, who has been criticised for
her handling of a strike in the platinum mines now in its fifth
month, was replaced by Ngoako Ramatlhodi, a former deputy
minister in the prison service.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Alison
Williams)