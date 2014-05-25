* Gordhan sent to shake up local government
* Well regarded deputy takes his place at Treasury
* New mines minister faced with intractable strike
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, May 25 South African President
Jacob Zuma promoted deputy finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to
finance minister on Sunday, replacing the widely respected
Pravin Gordhan in a new cabinet line-up to start a second
five-year term in office.
The day after a glitzy inauguration in Pretoria, the
72-year-old Zuma also confirmed millionaire businessman Cyril
Ramaphosa as his deputy president, a decision likely to go down
well with investors and the private sector.
Mining minister Susan Shabangu, who has been criticised for
her handling of a strike in the platinum mines now in its fifth
month, was replaced by Ngoako Ramatlhodi, a lawyer and former
deputy minister in the prison service.
Nene, 55, has been number two at the Treasury in Africa's
most advanced economy since 2008 and is seen as a capable
technocrat familiar to domestic and international investors. His
first name means 'Luck' in Zulu.
He was a union shop steward in the early 1990s but since the
end of apartheid in 1994 has worked his way up through the ranks
of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), first in local
government and then on parliamentary financial committees.
Although there are no doubts about his technical ability,
some analysts said his lack of political muscle - especially
compared to Gordhan and his predecessor Trevor Manuel - could
undermine the Treasury's ability to continue to reduce South
Africa's budget deficit after a 2009 recession.
"What I question about him is if he can hold his own in
terms of policy ideology or if he is going to be imposed on more
by the ANC," said Peter Attard-Montalto, an economist at Nomura
in London.
However, others said Nene's succession to Gordhan, who is
being sent to tackle South Africa's shoddy local government as
minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,
should not cause too many ructions.
"Given Nene's longstanding Treasury experience, there will
be a sense of policy continuity," said Razia Khan, head of
Africa research at Standard Chartered in London.
"Investors will be reassured that not much is likely to
change in terms of overall policy direction - that its essential
centrist, market-friendliness will remain in place."
Renowned as an engaging communicator, Nene may even ease
some of the distrust that exists between the government and
private sector.
"He's a good listener and more than anything else we need to
open up communications between business investors and
government," said Chris Hart, an economist at Investment
Solutions in Johannesburg. "Nene will be able to facilitate that
very, very strongly."
As he announced his new cabinet, Zuma stressed the need to
breath new life into the flagging economy in order to make a
dent in 25 percent unemployment and address the many
destabilising social legacies of decades of white-minority rule.
Zuma's main strategy is to promote a National Development
Plan drawn up as a blueprint for long-term growth during his
first term but slated by South Africa's powerful union movement
as too business-friendly.
More immediately, 58-year-old new mining minister Ramatlhodi
faces the daunting task of resolving a strike in the platinum
mines that is now in its fifth month - the longest bout of
industrial action in South African history.
Five people have been murdered in communities around the
platinum mines northwest of Johannesburg in the last week, and
the latest round of wage negotiations, mediated by a labour
court judge, have made little headway.
(Additional reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Stella
Mapenzauswa; Editing by Alison Williams, Lynne O'Donnell, Jeremy
Gaunt)