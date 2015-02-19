JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 Frank Cadiz, the founder of
the South African financial services firm Cadiz Group
and the chief executive of its asset management arm, has
resigned after a clash with shareholders, the company said on
Thursday.
Cadiz stood down on Jan. 20 and was replaced by Brian
Wootton, who was appointed at the behest of UK-based investment
firm Blackstar Group SE, a major Cadiz shareholder, a
company spokesman said.
Cadiz Asset Management has 34 billion rand ($2.9 billion) of
assets under management, according to its website.
A company source said the firm was undergoing a
restructuring that included staff cuts.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley, Ed Stoddard and Tiisetso Motsoeneng;
Editing by James Macharia)