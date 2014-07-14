July 14 Britain will expand funding for a
programme to help coal-rich South Africa develop a carbon
trading market in an attempt to rein in its rising greenhouse
gas emissions.
The British High Commission in Pretoria last week said it
will fund a pilot emissions trading programme from next year to
help companies prepare for a 120-rand-per-tonne ($11.21) carbon
tax that is expected to come into force in 2016.
The value of the grant was not disclosed.
The launch of South African's carbon tax, which would apply
to major emitters including steel giant ArcelorMittal,
utility Eskom and petrochemical group Sasol,
was delayed by one year to allow more time for planning and
consultation with stakeholders.
The South African government earlier this year said major
emitters will be allowed to use carbon offsets, which could be
generated by investment in domestic or possibly regional clean
energy sources, to help meet their tax obligations.
The British High Commission's grant, awarded through its
Prosperity Fund, will for a second time go to Johannesburg-based
Promethium Carbon.
"Funding from the Prosperity Fund will assist to fast track
the development of a local carbon trading system in preparation
for the carbon tax," said Robbie Louw, a director at Promethium.
Promethium was first selected by the Commission to carry out
a 2013 preliminary study as to whether a carbon offset market
could complement the tax and help ease costs for industry.
Promethium said the first phase of the study found such a
market could function, so a second phase, expected to conclude
next February, will focus on how to start trade and on launching
a pilot market on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange from 2015.
Promethium estimates South African offsets could reach
prices of around 80-100 rand ($7.48-$9.35) per tonne in the
first couple of years of the market's existence - or nearly 20
times the value of credits offsets in the U.N. carbon market,
the world's largest and most liquid.
More than 80 percent of South Africa's soaring greenhouse
gas emissions come from its energy sector, which is heavily
reliant on coal - one of the country's major exports.
Expected to be phased in over time, the country's carbon tax
is one of several initiatives, including a biofuels production
incentive and higher vehicle emission taxes, which South Africa
wants to launch to help reduce its growing carbon footprint.
($1 = 10.7009 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Michael Szabo in London; Editing by David Evans)