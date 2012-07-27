JOHANNESBURG, July 27 The risks to South
Africa's moderate inflation outlook are external and further
interest rate easing will not be automatic, Reserve Bank
Governor Gill Marcus said on Friday.
"Given the subdued domestic economy, the risks to the
inflation outlook are mainly of a cost-push nature," Marcus told
reporters.
The bank surprisingly cut interest rates to 5 percent last
week, citing concern about the effect of the global economic
downturn on Africa's largest economy.
"There has been much speculation as to whether this was a
beginning of a renewed interest rate easing cycle. Further
monetary easing is not automatic and will be highly dependent on
global and domestic developments," Marcus said.
