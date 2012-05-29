BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
PRETORIA May 29 The economic outlook for South Africa remains modest, with a gradual recovery in domestic demand and supply expected barring further global turbulence, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
Inflation expectations remain relatively well anchored, with the main upside risk to the outlook emanating from the oil price, administered prices and the rand exchange rate, the bank said in its bi-annual monetary policy review.
"Increased uncertainty regarding Europe and associated global financial market turbulence has impacted on the perceived risks to the outlook for both domestic inflation and growth," it said.
"The probability of future growth and financial shocks emerging from global developments remains high."
While the inflation forecast appeared more favourable, there were renewed risks from a possible further weakening of the exchange rate, although this should be offset by weaker demand and lower commodity prices, particularly oil.
"Cost-push pressures emanating from international oil prices and the impact of changes in global risk perceptions on the exchange rate remain the central unknowns," the bank said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Tshepo Tshabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.