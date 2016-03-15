LONDON, March 15 South African debt insurance costs rose and dollar bond prices fell after police said finance minister Pravin Gordhan could face legal action over his refusal to cooperate with an investigation into the tax service.

Markit data showed five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 10 basis points (bps) on the day to 328 bps. Sovereign dollar bond prices fell across the curve, with the 2025 issue down 1 cent to one-month lows and the 2045 issue falling 1.8 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

Gordhan was appointed in December after President Jacob Zuma abruptly sacked a well-regarded predecessor, sending South African markets tumbling. The threat raises fears that Gordhan, respected by investors could also leave.

The elite Hawks police unit said on Tuesday it would exercise its "constitutional powers" after Gordhan missed a second deadline to answer questions about a suspected spy unit established while he was head of the South African Revenue Service (SARS). (Reporting by Sujata Rao)