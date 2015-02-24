JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's
third-largest telecoms operator Cell C said on Tuesday it grew
its full-year revenue by 16 percent and planned to invest 2.2
billion rand ($190 million) partially in new technology this
year.
The unlisted company that initiated a bruising price war two
years ago in a bid to gain market share from mobile giants
Vodacom and MTN said it increased customers by
44 percent to 19.6 million users in 2014.
The company said in a statement that this year's budget,
down from 2.3 billion rand in 2014, will partly be spent on
upgrading to Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology to provide
high-speed data for phones and other mobile devices.
Last year, Cell C restructured debt worth 160 million euros,
including 82.7 million euros from its parent Saudi Oger, saying
it need the cash to expand its operations.
($1 = 11.5892 rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)