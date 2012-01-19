JOHANNESBURG Jan 19 South Africa's third-largest mobile operator, Cell C, has named the former head of Vodacom as its new chief executive, turning to an industry veteran to help it win market share from bigger rivals.

Unlisted Cell C said in a statement it had appointed Alan Knott-Craig as its new chief executive, effective April 1.

Knott-Craig will join Cell C as it fights to increase its presence in a market dominated by his former company and MTN Group.

"Alan Knott-Craig will bring some proper understanding of what really works and doesn't in terms of marketing in the South African environment for Cell C," said David Lerche, a telecoms analyst at Avior Research.

Cell C is likely to challenge is rivals on pricing, Lerche said.

"I am excited about the challenge of making Cell C a more effective competitor to the dominant players," Knott-Craig said in a statement.

Knott-Craig helped found Vodacom in 1993, and served as its chief executive from 1996 to 2008. Vodacom is now a unit of Britain's Vodafone.

Vodacom is the biggest mobile operator in South Africa, although it is dwarfed on the continent by rival MTN.