* Has $350 mln equity injection and $222 mln in loans
* Oger to make further investment in 2014
* Subscribers stand at 11.5 mln
JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South Africa's third
largest mobile operator, Cell C, said on Tuesday it will receive
a $350 million cash injection from majority shareholder Oger
Telecom and a further $222 million in loans.
Dubai-based Oger Telecom - partly owned by Saudi Telecom
- holds a 75 percent stake in the South African firm.
It invested $200 million in 2012 and Cell C said it would make
another significant injection in 2014.
Cell C said it also has a further 2.2 billion rand ($222
million) in loans from Nedbank and the Development Bank
of South Africa.
Cell C, which has been chipping away at the market shares of
bigger rivals Vodacom and MTN, has been asking
the industry's regulator to cut interconnection rates to allow
for more competitive tariffs.
"The company has a solid business strategy and we are
confident that the regulator will make decisions that give
smaller players a better chance of being sustainable
competitors," Mohammed Hariri, chairman of both Cell C and Oger
Telecom, said in a statement.
Cell C expects to use the fresh funding to improve network
quality and boost its capital structure.
It has increased users by about 2.5 million to 11.5 million
in the last nine months.
($1 = 9.9018 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)