JOHANNESBURG, June 20 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress secretary general, Gwede Mantashe,
described a call for the reserve bank monetary policy to be
changed as "Public Protector overreach" on Tuesday.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, head of South Africa's
constitutionally mandated anti-graft watchdog, called on Monday
for the central bank's mandate of maintaining currency and price
stability to be changed, saying the bank should act in the
interests of empowering ordinary citizens.
"The mistake that we often make as South Africa is to play
around with institutions which give us credibility," Eye Witness
News quoted Mantashe as saying.
