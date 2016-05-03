(Adds context, detail)
May 3 South Africa's central bank is not
comfortable with private equity firms pursuing any of the major
banks up for sale in Africa's most advanced economy, its deputy
governor said on Tuesday.
Barclays is seeking to sell its controlling stake
in Barclays Africa Group over the next two to three
years, while an Old Mutual split could unbundle Nedbank
by 2018.
"As a regulator, we would not be comfortable with private
equity play for any of the banks," said deputy governor Kuben
Naidoo. He did not comment on any specific bank.
Former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond is reportedly
teaming up with private equity group Carlyle to buy
Barclays Africa Group.
