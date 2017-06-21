* Row over central bank adds to uncertainty
* New mining rules also spook investors
* Some investors bearish on South Africa
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Sujata Rao
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, June 21 A row over central
bank independence could worsen South Africa's bond sell-off
after foreign investors last week dumped the biggest amount of
the country's securities in nearly five months over new
ownership rules for mining companies.
Any erosion of central bank independence is likely to spook
investors even more.
Foreigners were net sellers of local bonds last week,
dumping 2.2 billion rand ($169 million) worth of debt, the
biggest weekly sell-off since early February, Johannesburg Stock
Exchange data showed.
Offshore investors then sold 1.1 billion rand in bonds on
Monday, after the idea of changing the central bank's mandate
was floated, buying back 1.5 billion rand worth on Tuesday when
the Reserve Bank said it would fight the proposal in court.
South African pension funds have already cut their holdings
in local government bonds to the lowest level in nearly 4-1/2
years because of political turbulence in the country.
But yield-hungry foreign investors -- who are the largest
holders of South African government bonds -- have been more
resilient so far.
This is partly because South Africa is in the Citi
WGBI index, followed by many funds, and local debt is rated
investment grade by two major agencies. If it lost that rating
over central bank independence, up to $10 billion could flow
out, analysts have estimated.
S&P Global Ratings has already warned South Africa that its
rating could be cut deeper if the government meddles with the
central bank.
The dispute -- triggered by Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane
recommending that the Reserve Bank's mandate of maintaining
currency and price stability be changed so that it can focus on
economic growth -- could hardly have come at a worse time.
South Africa has just sunk into recession, had its credit
rating downgraded, and is echoing to calls for President Jacob
Zuma to resign, which he shows no sign of doing so.
John Peta, Old Mutual Global Investors head of emerging
market debt, said his firm bought South African debt after a
March cabinet shake-up that sent yields higher. But it had now
cut back on the ongoing political noise and as yields fall.
"No previous government in South Africa has even hinted at
(changing the central bank mandate) and Zuma's people now doing
it is pretty disconcerting," Peta said. "So if they do make more
noise in that direction certainly the market will take notice
TOO OPTIMISTIC
Morgan Stanley analysts said they believe investors are too
optimistic about a resolution on the uncertainty.
"We are bearish on South Africa," the analysts wrote in a
note, adding: "We believe that the main factors supporting the
currency and bonds – attractive real bond yields and a gradually
improving terms of trade – will start to lose importance
gradually as evidence grows that recent political changes
continue to have negative macroeconomic consequences."
Investors were already shaken in late March when Zuma
dismissed respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan, triggering
credit ratings downgrades to "junk" status.
The yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026
rose to a 4-month high of 9.2 percent in the aftermath
of Gordhan's axing, but has since recovered to 8.55 percent.
In another blow to investor confidence Moody's and Fitch
have warned that new rules, which raised the minimum threshold
for black ownership of mining companies to 30 percent from 26
percent, could deter investment. The rules are meant to redress
the exclusion black people experienced during apartheid, which
ended in 1994.
The Chamber of Mines, which represents mining firms, plans
to challenge the new rules in court.
"There is no light in the tunnel for growth," Richard Segal,
an emerging debt strategist at Manulife Asset Management. If
inflation comes down, you could see some interest rate cuts
which could help a bit, but the overall picture for the South
African markets is still uninspiring."
($1 = 13.0258 rand)
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Claire Milhench
in London; Editing by James Macharia/Jeremy Gaunt)