May 3 South Africa's debt outlook will not deteriorate further if it sticks to the austere budget tabled in February, Central Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday.

"It set the path for fiscal consolidation, and it is a path that had been assessed to be not just credible and robust but is actually a path which if realised will arrest any deterioration of our debt metrics," Kganyago said.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)