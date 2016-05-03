BRIEF-Moody's says Russia's credit profile reflects strong government, external finances amid credit challenges
* Moody's says Russia's credit profile reflects strong government and external finances amid a range of credit challenges
May 3 South Africa's debt outlook will not deteriorate further if it sticks to the austere budget tabled in February, Central Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday.
"It set the path for fiscal consolidation, and it is a path that had been assessed to be not just credible and robust but is actually a path which if realised will arrest any deterioration of our debt metrics," Kganyago said.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Moody's says Russia's credit profile reflects strong government and external finances amid a range of credit challenges
WASHINGTON, May 22 The White House is set to release President Donald Trump's first full budget on Tuesday, a plan that will include a cut of more than $800 billion from the Medicaid program for the poor and reductions in other social spending.