13 hours ago
July 6, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 13 hours ago

S.Africa's Gigaba files court papers opposing public protector proposal to change cenbank mandate

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Thursday lodged court papers opposing a recommendation by the corruption watchdog that the central bank's mandate be changed to focus on economic growth rather than inflation and protecting the currency.

The Reserve Bank has already filed a court challenge to quash the recommendation, which is also being opposed parliament and now officially by the Treasury.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

