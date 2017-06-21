UPDATE 1-Italy votes in local elections that may boost the centre-right
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
JOHANNESBURG, June 21 South African lender Barclays Africa on Wednesday warned against changes to the primary mandate of the South Africa Reserve Bank, saying amendments recommended by an anti-graft agency posed a "very serious risk" to the financial system.
Barclays Africa joined the ruling African National Congress's secretary general Gwede Mantashe in slamming the Public Protector's recommendations that the Reserve Bank's mandate be altered to focus on economic growth rather that price and currency stability. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
FRANKFURT, June 25 The time may be nearing for the European Central Bank to start discussing the end of unprecedented stimulus as growth and inflation are both moving in the right direction, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.