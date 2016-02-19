JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 Aggressive monetary policy
action is required in a short space of time to bring inflation
back into target range, Kuben Naidoo, a South Africa Reserve
Bank Deputy Governor said on Friday.
"The cost of bringing inflation back into the target range
once inflation expectations have become dislodged is high. It
would require aggressive policy action in a short space of
time," Naidoo said in a speech posted on the Bank's website.
Data on Wednesday showed that inflation has breached the
upper end of the central bank's target of between 3 percent and
6 percent.
