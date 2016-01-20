DAVOS Jan 20 The South African Reserve Bank
governor said on Wednesday the bank was facing a policy dilemma
of slow growth and rising inflation ahead of a decision on
interest rates in Africa's most indistrialised country.
"What you can't take away from is that South Africa is
facing a policy dilemma from a monetary policy perspective. We
are having slowing growth and rising inflation. It is not
something that we didn't expect," Kganyago said.
The South African Reserve Bank raised its benchmark lending
rate by 50 basis points last year, and some analysts expect
another increase on Jan. 28, as a sharply weaker rand and rising
food prices due to drought, fuel inflation.
(Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)