JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South African Reserve Bank
said on Friday there is little space to defer a policy response
as inflation expectations are already close to the top end of
the target range.
The bank, however, said policymakers were cognisant that
economic growth was very subdued.
"In recognition of this challenge, the current interest rate
hiking cycle has been slower than any in recent history. In both
nominal and real terms, the repo rate remains at relatively
low levels," the bank said in its annual report.
