FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
South Africa's watchdog to defend proposal on central bank's mandate - eNCA
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 10:34 AM / a day ago

South Africa's watchdog to defend proposal on central bank's mandate - eNCA

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will oppose legal challenges to her recommendation that the central bank's mandate of maintaining currency and price stability be changed, saying her proposal was "misunderstood", eNCA television reported on Thursday.

The public watchdog's office also said Mkhwebane did not meddle in Parliament's independence by making the proposal to amend the South African Reserve Bank's mandate to focus on growth, eNCA said.

The central bank has filed a court challenge against Mkhwebane's proposal, while Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and parliament have also opposed the recommendation. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.